Funding approved for St. Cloud Airport improvements

Federal funding has been announced for infrastructure improvements at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced $495,000 in federal funding for improvements at the airport.

“Investments in our airport infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” Klobuchar said. “By enabling the replacement of outdated equipment, this federal funding will help boost efficiency and improve safety for travelers at St. Cloud Regional Airport.”

The investment is an Airport Improvement Grant established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Klobuchar and Smith helped pass. It will be used to replace outdated tower equipment on the Minimum Equipment List, which ensures the safe and efficient operation of the airport.

“The St. Cloud Regional Airport is a key transportation hub and economic driver for St. Cloud and its neighboring communities,” said Smith. “This investment, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will make our airport more safe and efficient. I’m excited to see this law making an impact and will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure.”