Frosty Fat Bike Tire Festival raises money for United Healthcare Children's Foundation

Fat bike cyclists raised money for a good cause this weekend.

United Healthcare held its eighth annual Frosty Fat Tire Festival in Excelsior on Saturday, where organizers said they raised more than $165,000.

Proceeds go to the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation.

The more laps riders did, the more money they raised.

Organizers say mud or snow, they’re looking forward to putting on the event again next year.