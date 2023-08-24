Frontier Airlines to start daily flights from MSP to Florida, Cancun this fall

Minnesotans looking for a warm getaway this fall will have some more travel options starting this fall.

Frontier Airlines says it plans to start daily service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Orlando International Airport and Cancun Airport on Nov. 16.

Fares to Orlando will start at $49 while those for flights to Fort Myers and Cancun will start at $59 and $99, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines’ senior vice president of commercial. “Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.'”

More information and booking options are available online.