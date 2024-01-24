Frontier adding nonstop service to 5 cities at MSP

Minnesotans will now have more options when traveling to major cities across the United States at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Frontier Airlines has announced it will be adding nonstop service to five cities from the airport starting later this year.

According to the airline, there will be daily service to Philadelphia starting May 21.

Meanwhile, there will be service four times per week to Atlanta starting on April 10, Cleveland on May 17 and Dallas-Fort Worth on April 21. There will also be a flight to Cincinnati offered three times per week beginning on May 16.

In Wisconsin, the airline is also adding a service to Raleigh-Durham from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport three times a week starting May 16.

As part of a celebration for the services, the airline says it is offering fares for one-way flights as low as $19. The Mega Sale includes fares for both new and existing routes.