Fridley woman dies week after hit-and-run

Authorities say a woman has died just over a week after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in Fridley.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Janice Emilie Hawkins died from her injuries Wednesday. She was found lying in a roadway in the 400 block of Mississippi Street Northeast on Feb. 13.

The sheriff’s office says Fridley police and emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. on a report of a woman who’d been hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Hawkins was taken to a hospital and had been receiving treatment for her injuries prior to her death.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle was found a short time after the crash but, as of Friday, nobody has been arrested or charged and investigators aren’t looking for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office added that no other information is being shared at this time in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”