Fridley police investigating animal maltreatment claims at Happy Tails Rescue

Fridley police say officers are working with Animal Humane Society in an animal maltreatment investigation of Happy Tails Rescue.

According to police, officers first received a tip about maltreatment at the business in February. Afterwards, several employees and volunteers from the rescue were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Then, in late May, a search warrant was issued for the business, as well as an associated location in Oak Grove.

During the search, police say 42 animals were found and removed from the facility before being placed with Animal Humane Society for observation. No word on what kind of animals were taken from the organization.

According to its website, Happy Tails Rescue is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that rescues homeless and abandoned animals, and works with volunteers, fosters, veterinarians, trainers and boarding facilities.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Animal Humane Society for additional information and will update this article as details are provided.

As of this time, no other information has been released by police, but additional details are expected to be provided in the future.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has also reached out to Happy Tails Rescue for comment on the investigation and will update this article if one is received.