Fridley officer injured while arresting woman during alleged neighbor dispute

Fridley police say an officer is recovering after being stabbed in his lower leg while attempting to arrest a woman Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of 83rd Avenue Northeast for a report of a dispute between neighbors.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of harassment and disorderly conduct and then contacted the suspect, identified as a 63-year-old woman. Police say the officers then tried to arrest her; however, she resisted and then allegedly stabbed the officer in the leg with an object.

Police didn’t specify what the object was but said it caused a small puncture wound. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman is being held on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at the Anoka County Jail. Formal charges could be filed as soon as Monday.