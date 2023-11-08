Fridley man injured after being struck by vehicle

Authorities say a man was hurt in an overnight crash in Fridley.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a southbound Toyota Tundra in the left lane of University Avenue/Highway 47 hit a pedestrian who was also walking in the left lane around 2 a.m.

The State Patrol’s incident report states the pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Hicham Ezzald of Fridley, was taken to North Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 44-year-old Maplewood man, wasn’t injured.

Authorities add alcohol wasn’t in the driver’s system but aren’t sure yet if Ezzald was under the influence. No word on why Ezzald was walking in the left lane.

Road conditions were listed as wet at the time of the crash, which happened near the I-694 overpass and caused part of University Avenue to close for several hours. However, it reopened sometime after 4 a.m.