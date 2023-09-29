Friday morning storms, lightning precede Saturday warm-up

Storms rolled through the Twin Cities early Friday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow said parts of the metro area saw an inch to two-and-a-half inches of rain. Additionally, a few areas received pebble-sized hail.

A few showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to Barlow. Although there is the chance of an isolated severe storm Friday night, most of the thunderstorms around the metro will be garden-variety, Barlow added.

Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday. The record high for Oct. 1 was set in 1897 at 87 degrees, although Barlow predicts temperatures could tie that record on Saturday.

Areas of non-severe thunderstorms announcing the warm and humid air for later today and the weekend and should end by 8 AM. pic.twitter.com/HE4JFooS40 — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) September 29, 2023

To keep up with the latest weather, visit the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS weather page.

Have a photo of Friday morning’s lightning or hail? Submit photos to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS here.

The sky went dark, then seemingly disappeared all together. It's been a morning of strong storms and heavy rain across the metro. Give yourself extra time headed out the door. @HannaConwayTV has tracked several crashes across the metro as the morning commute builds. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/77NqDidmVu — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 29, 2023

Can’t stop won’t stop. Happy Friday morning commute y’all pic.twitter.com/8nk9Mqklbp — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) September 29, 2023