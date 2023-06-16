Friday morning Douglas County crash leaves 17-year-old dead

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a rollover crash in Douglas County, authorities say.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a single-car rollover accident on County Road 73 near the intersection with Berglund Mile northeast in Alexandria Township.

The boy was declared dead on the scene, officials say.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Authorities have yet to release the boy’s name, but say he is from Alexandria.

The incident remains under investigation.