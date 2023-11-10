Friday marks 48 years since Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

On Nov. 9, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin for a trip to Detroit, Michigan. However, the next day, a storm hit and sank the ship with all 29 men on board.

One of – if not the most – famed shipwrecks on the Great Lakes happened 48 years ago on Lake Superior.

The shipwreck, a big part of Great Lakes history, continues to fascinate people across the country. CLICK HERE to watch an interview with Ric Mixter, a board member of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Society.

The Split Rock Lighthouse is hosting a beacon lighting ceremony on Friday. CLICK HERE for a stream of the event, which starts at 4:30 p.m.