Frey, other city leaders to discuss thousands in opioid crisis funding

The first round of funding in a settlement in connection with the opioid crisis is being awarded to several organizations.

Recipients of the Community Opioid Response and Engagement (CORE) funding are receiving the money for outreach, housing support and evidence-based addiction treatment.

Awardees include Access Healing, which will receive $20,000, while Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES) and Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches (GMCC) will be awarded $100,000. Meanwhile, Generation Hope will get $78,844, and the Minnesota Somali Community Center is expected to receive $74,994.

Representatives for the organizations will join Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Health Department Commissioner Damōn Chaplin on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the settlement funding.

Minneapolis accounts for 24% of all opioid-related deaths despite making up 7% of the state’s population, according to the City of Minneapolis.

