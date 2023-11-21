Freeborn County home damaged by bullets, no injuries reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies are investigating after several shots were fired into a home on Monday.

Authorities say the two people who were inside the home at the time shots were fired weren’t injured.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states deputies responded to reports of a weapon violation near the intersection of 180th Street and 690th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies then found “numerous bullet holes” in and above the living room window. Authorities also found a bullet hole in another window on a different side of the home.

The two people inside said they didn’t have a description of any vehicles or people related to the incident. No word on why the home was targeted.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200 and select option 5.