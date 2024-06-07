Free Park Day returns Saturday to Minnesota

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to enter any state park in Minnesota for free this Saturday.

Free Park Day is one of the four days each year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas. However, fees for camping reservations and equipment rentals are still needed.

Currently, both Picnic and Pike Islands at Fort Snelling State Park are closed due to heavy rain causing minor flooding. In addition, Snelling Lake Beach is closed for high bacterial levels, the Dakota Memorial, Wokiksuye K’a Woyuonihan is closed due to structural hazards and the natural surface trail on the east side of the Minnesota River is closed indefinitely. You can find additional information about park alerts by CLICKING HERE.

If you’d like to buy a pass for other days, you can do so by CLICKING HERE for both daily and year-round passes.

The next Free Park Day won’t be until November. You can find additional information about Free Park Day by CLICKING HERE.

Saturday also marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the swinging bridge over the St. Louis River with ropes and logs at Jay Cooke State Park.

It’s been rebuilt several times with more modern equipment and materials, and the Minnesota DNR says it is working to improve accessibility at the park.