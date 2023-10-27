Fourth scheduled closure of Highway 65 in Blaine happening this weekend

Drivers will have an easier time navigating their way on Highway 65 after this weekend – the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says this will be the final weekend they plan to close a section of the roadway this fall as part of an ongoing project.

This weekend, the agency says the northbound lanes of Highway 65 between 109th Avenue and Main Street/County Road 14 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday. If weather allows, the stretch of highway should be back open by 5 a.m. Monday.

According to MnDOT, drivers won’t be able access 114th Avenue past Baltimore Street, however, traffic will be able to cross the highway at 117th Avenue/Paul Parkway.

A detour using eastbound 109th Avenue, northbound Radisson Road and westbound Main Street/County Road 14 will lead drivers back to Highway 65.

This is the fourth time this fall that a stretch of the highway has been closed for a weekend. Workers have been installing a dozen culverts along the stretch of road between Spring Lake Park and East Bethel. Work will be finished by mid-November, MnDOT officials say.

Next year, there will be single lane traffic and some full weekend closures with detours on the highway, with replacement of bridges and box culverts at Coon Creek and Viking Boulevard.