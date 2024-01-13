Founder of local nonprofit awarded for helping Army families

The founder of a local nonprofit that aims to help children of military families stay healthy and active through sports and special experiences was honored on Friday.

Shane Hudella, the founder and president of United Heroes League, was given the Award for Distinguished Service by the Minnesota Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army in a special ceremony.

Officials say Hudella was chosen to receive the award in honor of his contributions to the health and well-being of military families and his advocacy for veterans in the state legislature.

“It is a distinct honor to present this award to Shane Hudella,” said Lt. Col. (Retired) Jon Lovald, president of the Minnesota-based General John W. Vessey, Jr. Chapter of the Association of the United States Army. “Shane’s leadership and passion to serve the children of military families made an indelible impact on our state’s military community.”