Fort Snelling State Park to close Friday due to flooding

Fort Snelling State Park will close to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Friday due to flooding concerns from the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The MN DNR didn’t give a date that the park would reopen but said staff would assess conditions in the park after the water recedes.

“The safety of park visitors and staff is our number one priority,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks, and Trails Division director. “We know Minnesotans are eager to get outside and enjoy the recreational opportunities in beautiful state parks like Fort Snelling. We will reopen the park as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Fort Snelling State Park also closed due to flooding in 2019, the DNR said. The park was closed for 177 days that year and sustained damage to buildings, roads, and trails.

While Fort Snelling State Park will be closed for Saturday’s Free Park Day, plenty of other parks are ready to be explored.

Click here to see the DNR’s list of state parks and recreation areas. Make sure to check a park’s website before you visit to make sure it isn’t closed due to flooding.