Former Vikings player to join Dancing With The Stars

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is set to join the show “Dancing With The Stars” for its 32nd season, according to an announcement Wednesday morning.

Peterson will be joined by celebrities such as Jason Mraz, Jamie Lynn Spears, reality star Adriana Madix and “Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams.

Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to return as the shows co-host along with Julianna Hough.

Peterson played for the Vikings for nine years and was awarded NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007.