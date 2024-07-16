Former Vikings Cornerback Bobby Bryant to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor

A member of the Minnesota Vikings who helped bring them to multiple Super Bowls will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this season.

On Tuesday, the Vikings announced former cornerback Bobby Bryant will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the team’s Sunday, Sept. 22 game against the Houston Texans.

According to the team, Bryant is the first cornerback and third defensive back to enter the Ring of Honor.

Bryant, who was the team’s seventh-round draft pick in 1967, started in Super Bowl VIII and XI, and stayed with the Vikings until 1980. He holds the team’s record in playoff picks with six and is also second in regular season interceptions with 61.

Bryant’s induction will bring the total number of Ring of Honor members to 28.

Team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issued statements on Bryant’s induction:

“Bobby played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl seasons. He was a natural leader that teammates gravitated to, and his knack for making the big play in the biggest games was a driving force in so many Vikings wins over that time. He is worthy of this recognition.” Zygi Wilf

“We are proud to recognize Bobby in the Vikings Ring of Honor. Bobby overcame the odds as a seventh-round draft pick, going on to play at a high level and with great durability over his career. Off the field, he was unwavering in his faith and his commitment to the community. he deserves to be honored as one of the all-time Vikings greats.” Mark Wilf

Other Ring of Honor members include: