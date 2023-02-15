Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids Wednesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis on Wednesday amid speculation of a possible run for president in 2024.

He’s set to discuss what he calls “defending parental rights” during an event at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies

Pence is also scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday at 3 p.m., the same day a federal court will hear arguments on a controversial case brought forward involving transgender-affirming policies in schools.

The Linn-Mar board last year adopted a policy allowing students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school and without the permission of their parents. The group representing the parents is suing to overturn the policy.