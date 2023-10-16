Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson to perform at Mystic Lake

Krystal Frasier KSTP
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute," Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” is ready to make its return, five months after ending its season early due to the writers strike. NBC announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that Davidson will host the season 49 premiere on Oct. 14, with musical guest Ice Spice. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Fans of the late-night show Saturday Night Live will be able to see a former cast member perform at Mystic Lake Casino later this year.

On Monday morning, casino officials announced Pete Davidson will perform on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Davidson was on SNL for eight years and is known for the Weekend Update segments and original music videos.

Tickets, which start at $82, go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

