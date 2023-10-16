Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson to perform at Mystic Lake

Fans of the late-night show Saturday Night Live will be able to see a former cast member perform at Mystic Lake Casino later this year.

On Monday morning, casino officials announced Pete Davidson will perform on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Davidson was on SNL for eight years and is known for the Weekend Update segments and original music videos.

Tickets, which start at $82, go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

CLICK HERE for tickets.