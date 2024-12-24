Former Rep. Mary Murphy to be placed in hospice after suffering a stroke
Former Minnesota House Representative Mary Murphy(DFL) will be put in hospice after suffering a stroke last week.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman shared the news Monday, adding that Murphy’s family decided hospice was the best path for her due to a series of complications. Until she is placed into hospice, she will receive care at the hospital, Hortman said.
Murphy is the longest-serving female legislator in Minnesota, serving from 1977-2022.
Her family is asking not to be contacted at this time.
You can find Murphy’s House bio here.