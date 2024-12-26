Former Rep. Mary Murphy dies at 85 following stroke

Former Minnesota Representative Mary Murphy reportedly died Wednesday after suffering a stroke earlier this month, Speaker of the Minnesota House Melissa Hortman announced.

A Facebook post from the speaker said Murphy passed away on Christmas Day and that service information for Murphy would be announced at a later date.

“Former State Representative Mary Murphy passed away earlier today,” Hortman wrote. “I will share service information as soon as it’s available. She was a wonderful state representative and human being. So many people will miss her, and remember her and her accomplishments fondly.”

Sympathies were also shared by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Mary Murphy, the longest serving woman in the Minnesota legislature and a true champion for the Northland,” Walz wrote. “Gwen and I are sending our love to her family.”

It was recently announced that Murphy would be placed in hospice care following treatment for a stroke she had suffered a week earlier.

Murphy was the longest-serving female legislator in Minnesota, serving from 1977-2022; more information on her time in the Minnesota government can be found HERE.