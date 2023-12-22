Former myTalk host Ian Punnett dies after brief illness

A former Twin Cities radio host has died after a brief battle with illness. He was 63.

Ian Punnett, who co-hosted the “Ian and Margery Show” with his wife on myTalk 107.1 for a decade, died on Thursday, according to Coast to Coast AM, where he was a podcast host.

His last show on myTalk was Dec. 21, 2012 — 11 years to the day before his death. He left myTalk so he could recover from tinnitus.

Punnett also had previous stops at WXLP in the Quad Cities, WKDF in Nashville, WMJY in New Jersey and WGN in Chicago and Atlanta. More recently, he served as a professor at Kansas State, and he was also an author and Episcopal deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Margery, and two sons.