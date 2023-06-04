Former Morrison County deputy dies in motorcycle crash

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a former deputy after he died in a motorcycle crash this weekend in Sherburne County.

Dave Scherping was a K-9 handler during his time as a Morrison County deputy; he’s also the father of the agency’s current K-9 handler, Deputy Austin Scherping, the sheriff’s office said.

“Please keep Dave’s family and Austin in your thoughts and prayers. God’s peace Dave, we love you brother, #109/David Scherping, Rest in Peace,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.