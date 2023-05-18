Former Monticello Target employee pleads guilty to stealing over $22k from store

A former employee of Target in Monticello pleaded guilty to stealing over $22,000 from the store over the span of a few weeks.

Sue Ann Kolb, 44, was charged with one count of felony theft on Nov. 14, 2022.

She will be sentenced on July 20.

According to a criminal complaint, a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Target in Monticello on Nov. 13, 2022, on a report of a theft.

The deputy met with the store’s Asset Protection Manager HLH, who said that an employee, identified as Kolb, stole $22,329 in cash from the store between Oct. 23 and Nov. 9. The manager said there was video evidence of the theft and that they prepared a report after each theft.

In a Mirandized statement to the deputy, Kolb admitted to stealing the money from registers while closing the store. She said she would pocket the money instead of putting it into a drop box in the store, according to court documents.

The cash was in a shoe box in Kolb’s home.

Kolb later told authorities that she knew there was no Asset Protection staff in the store for some time, and she thought there would be an opportunity to steal the money without getting caught.