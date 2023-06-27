Former Minneapolis Police Chief Tony Bouza dies

Former MPD Chief Tony Bouza dies

One of the most colorful and controversial police chiefs in Minneapolis history has died.

Tony Bouza died Monday in Bloomington at the age of 94.

Bouza was appointed by Don Fraser, the mayor at the time, in 1980 and served as chief until 1989.

He came to the state from New York City, where he was an assistant chief and police commander in the Bronx. He was hired in Minneapolis to crack down on crime, rising gun violence and excessive force by police officers.

After three controversial terms as police chief, Bouza became Minnesota’s gaming commissioner in 1990 and ran for governor as a DFL candidate in 1994.