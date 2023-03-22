Former massage therapist charged with criminal sexual conduct for 2022 incident in Stillwater

A man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for an incident at a massage parlor reported in May 2022.

A criminal complaint names 30-year-old Andrew Yang, from Woodbury, as being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage at a spa he was working at last year.

Court documents state the victim had gone to a spa with two friends to celebrate her birthday. She told police that, during the second half of her message, Yang moved his hands past her underwear and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The victim gasped loudly and made an intense physical flinch which caused Yang to quickly stop what he was doing, according to the complaint.

Court documents state that Yang then told her, “I’m sorry, I just got caught up in the moment, you know how it goes.”

The victim told police she froze and “was screaming inside.”

The complaint states that Yang finished the massage, then the victim left the room and found her friends.

Both friends told police that the victim appeared upset, pale and distraught.

Yang was fired that same day after the victim reported the incident to the spa’s manager and owner, according to the complaint.

Yang is charged via summons and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 20. The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years and a $30,000 fine, if convicted.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the spa for comment but the business said it couldn’t comment due to the pending legal proceedings.