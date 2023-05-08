Former Le Sueur police officer dies from brain cancer

The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own due to cancer.

The Le Sueur Police Department says former officer Mike Felt died Thursday after a battle with brain cancer.

Felt previously served in the Army National Guard and with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office before he joined Le Sueur Police, where he served from November 2020 until he was forced to take early medical retirement in August 2022 due to his diagnosis.

The police department highlighted Felt’s compassion and pride when he served, adding, “He had dedicated his career to helping others improve their lives by holding offenders accountable and protecting victims. Officer Felt was kind, knowledgeable, and always made a genuine effort to get to know people on a personal level because he cared deeply for his fellow citizens.”

“We will be forever grateful for the time we were allowed to serve along with Officer Felt. We will never forget Officer Felt or the sacrifices he made to make this world, country and community a better place for all,” Le Sueur police added.

The sheriff’s office also mourned Felt’s loss in a Facebook post.