Former inmate suing Anoka County Jail

A former inmate is suing the Anoka County Jail, claiming inadequate medical care during his incarceration.

Deyonta Green filed a federal complaint, which also lists several facility workers and the county, claiming he stopped receiving care on Feb. 9 for his opioid addiction despite his severe withdrawal symptoms. It adds that a correctional officer found him unresponsive in his cell three days later but claims the officers failed to check on him as routinely as the state requires.

Anoka County and its sheriff’s office said it is still reviewing the complaint but the sheriff’s office said it takes its responsibility to care for inmates very seriously.