Former Edina plastic surgeon enters guilty plea in DWI-related case

A former Edina plastic surgeon recently sentenced for two counts of mistreatment of patients has pleaded guilty in an unrelated DWI case.

Christopher John Kovanda, 57, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of DWI – refusing to submit to a chemical test. Court records note three other pending charges in the case would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Kovanda was recently sentenced to 45 days of electronic home monitoring and a stayed sentence of 364 days in jail in the case involving the mistreatment of patients. That case stemmed from an initial charge of two counts of fifth-degree criminal sex conduct, after former patients leveled accusations against Kovanda.

As of this publishing, no sentencing date has been set for Kovanda’s guilty plea in the DWI – refusing to submit to a chemical test plea.