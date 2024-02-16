Former Chisago Co. Sheriff Rick Duncan sentenced to jail, probation after 2017 assault, blackmail

A former Chisago County sheriff was sentenced on Friday morning after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct in connection with a blackmailing scheme in 2017.

Richard Leon Duncan, 59, will serve 178 days in Washington County jail, followed by 15 years of probation. If Duncan violates his probation, he could serve up to 4 ½ years, which was part of his plea agreement. Duncan must also pay $700 in restitution.

As a part of the sentencing, Duncan cannot have a job where he holds any position of power over another after his release. He must also register for the predatory offender list.

Duncan was initially charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Duncan pleaded guilty in November of 2023 to one count of criminal sexual conduct in exchange for 180 days in jail, though the arrangement allows him to serve that time on work release. If a judge approves the deal, he could be on supervised probation for up to 15 years and will pay a fine and restitution to the victim.

During the plea hearing, Duncan admitted to writing the letters.

Duncan’s attorney previously told 5 INVESTIGATES his client is “taking responsibility for his actions and regrets the harm he caused.”

The complaint states in May 2021, law enforcement began investigating a prior sexual assault case that occurred between April and June of 2017. Duncan knew the victim and contacted the victim about an alleged “blackmailer” leaving letters in Duncan’s mailbox, the complaint notes, also stating the “defendant was in uniform.”

Duncan allegedly contacted the victim multiple times after that, claiming the “blackmailer” had sent “demand letters” directing the victim to engage in sexual conduct.

One of the supposed “demand letters” from the “blackmailer” allegedly directed the victim to “perform a series of tasks on the route” to a resort hosting a Sheriff’s conference that occurred in June 2017 in Crow Wing County.

“Victim stated throughout the time period of receiving demand letters she was scared and fearful that her family may be harmed or even killed,” the complaint notes.

The alleged scheme is similar to a previous criminal case involving Duncan. In 2020, he was sentenced to probation for the stalking and harassment of a female co-worker from the sheriff’s office.

In that case, Duncan also claimed the pair were being blackmailed by an anonymous third party who signed letters to them as “Control Freak.”

In January of 2023, prosecutors with Chisago County notified Duncan of their intent to seek aggravated sentencing due to the seriousness of the crime, the “particular cruelty” the victim was treated with, the fact that the victim trusted Duncan, the emotional and psychological harm the victim endured, and Duncan’s position as a law enforcement officer.

