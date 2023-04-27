Former bus driver, Boy Scout leader charged with grooming boy

Charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a minor have been filed against a northern Minnesota school bus driver who’s accused of sexually abusing a boy on his route.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hubbard County, 59-year-old Daniel Joseph Stacey would arrange plans with the 13-year-old victim’s mother for the boy to spend time at his home after school. He also “routinely” turned off cameras inside the bus when the victim was alone with him.

Prosecutors say Stacey would have the boy over for three or four hours starting at the beginning of the 2022 school year. In November, the victim told his mom that “things had been going on” between him and Stacey.

On Nov. 2, Stacey allegedly brought the victim to a motor home on his property and provided him with cigarettes, which made the boy vomit. Stacey brought the victim into the motor home and talked with him about sex and drugs — discussions the victim referred to as “therapy.” They had had these talks on several prior occasions, the complaint states.

Stacey also allegedly encouraged the victim to watch pornography and engage in sex acts. However, the boy resisted when Stacey tried to touch him.

Stacey was a bus driver for Nevis Public School from 2005 until his resignation at the end of February, according to the school’s superintendent. He also resigned from the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners in January.

Authorities say Stacey was a Boy Scouts leader, a DARE officer and a mentor at youth homes.

As a result of this case, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is encouraging other potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the BCA at 877-996-6222 or by email at bca.tips@state.mn.us.

“We understand that it’s difficult for crime victims to come forward and tell their story,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “Victim-survivors will be believed and support will be available should they choose to share their information.”