Forest Lake PD seeking the public’s help in finding driver of SUV that hit several homes

Forest Lake police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV that hit several homes while fleeing police early Friday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified of a vehicle that had entered Forest Lake while fleeing Lino Lakes police.

The suspect was driving a red Chevy Tahoe eastbound on Broadway Avenue West from Interstate 35. The Tahoe then turned north onto Lake Street and entered a neighborhood near Second Avenue Northeast, police said. The suspect drove between homes and into backyards, damaging the exterior of several houses, according to police.

Forest Lake Police Department is requesting information and any surveillance video from the area of Second Avenue Northeast between 1:30 and 2 a.m. You can send footage to Julie Griffin at julie@flpd.com or contact police at 651-209-9951.

If you have unreported damage from this incident, you can call 911 to file a police report.