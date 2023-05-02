Forest Lake bus drivers agree to contract with school district, avoiding strike

Bus drivers for Forest Lake Area Schools agreed to ratify a contract Monday night, avoiding a potential strike after reports of long wait times for students and some routes being canceled.

Teamsters Local 320, the union representing the school bus drivers and their aides, released the following statement:

“By an overwhelming majority of the vote, the Forest Lake bus drivers and aides did vote last night to ratify the contract.

We are hopeful that the increase in wages and benefits will result in better recruitment and retention of drivers and ultimately lead to fewer canceled routes in the district.”

The intent to strike was filed by 76 school bus drivers and aides in response to what they say are unfilled driver positions, causing remaining drivers to take on more routes.