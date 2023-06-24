Forecast First Alert: Severe storms and soaking rains expected this weekend

A Forecast First Alert is in the forecast for the weekend. MUCH needed widespread rainfall is expected over this weekend, with about 1″-2″ possible for central and southern Minnesota, and higher totals across northern Minnesota (from Saturday through Sunday PM). While the widespread rain will be beneficial, there is some concern for localized flooding with storms this weekend.

With respect to the timeline for storms today, we do have the chance for rain and storms Saturday morning through the lunch hour. This round of rain and storms is likely scattered and not severe. However, if we do have more prolonged morning/early afternoon rain and or storms, it could mean a delayed start in afternoon strong storms and even a decrease in today’s severe weather threat for the Twin Cities, as the atmosphere could struggle to recover from morning/early afternoon rain and storms.

However, right now, I don’t expect widespread or continuous morning rain and storms. That means severe weather remains a threat as low pressure moves into southwestern Minnesota into the afternoon tracking eastward overnight into Sunday morning. Saturday mid-afternoon into Saturday night will bring the risk for large hail, damaging winds, downpours, and even a few tornadoes more possible across south central Minnesota (mainly south of a line from Marshall to Mankato to Rochester).

This weekend is a busy one, between the Taylor Swift concerts, Pride, and the Back to the 50s car show happening. It will be important that you monitor changing weather conditions Saturday afternoon and night.