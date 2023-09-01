Forecast First Alert: Near-record heat expected this Labor Day weekend

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT is in the forecast for Sunday, September 3, and Monday, September 4, 2023. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is monitoring HEAT that will once again be the big story and it could be dangerous. Highs in the 90s return this afternoon and last through the remainder of the weekend, getting even hotter Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid 90s on Saturday, and more sunshine with highs around 100 on Sunday. Labor Day Monday is expected to feature a high of 99. You’ll likely want to make plans to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, consume plenty of water, and plan to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing. This will likely be a period of weather where it is important to check on elderly neighbors and those without AC, and planning ahead to locate cooling centers. Heat is the leading cause of weather related fatalities