Forecast First Alert: More heat, then severe storms on deck. Chris is tracking the latest!

A FORECAST FIRST ALERT is in the forecast for Monday, September 4, and Tuesday September 5, 2023. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is monitoring HEAT that remains to be the biggest weather focus. Labor Day Monday is expected to feature a high of 98, with a heat index that could breach 100°. You’ll likely want to make plans to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, consume plenty of water, and plan to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing. This will likely be a period of weather where it is important to check on elderly neighbors and those without AC, and planning ahead to locate cooling centers. Heat is the leading cause of weather related fatalities.

Severe storms will be possible late Tuesday. As a cold front arrives from the north and west, slow moving heavy downpours are expected to develop and crawl southeastward along the front. In addition to lightning, thunder, and heavy rain, there is a risk for high winds and hail. Isolated storms will be possible from mid-day to the early evening, but the greatest chance for storms is expected in the late evening to early overnight hours.