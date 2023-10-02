Foo Fighters to perform at Target Field next summer

Minneapolis will be a stop for the Foo Fighters during their upcoming tour.

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Twins announced Target Field will be hosting the rock group next summer. They’ll be joined on stage that day by Pretenders & L7 Support.

The Foo Fighters will perform in Minneapolis on Sunday, July 28, 2024, as part of their “Everything or Nothing at All” tour, which kicks off in New York City on July 17. It will end in Seattle on Aug. 18.

CLICK HERE for tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6

As previously reported earlier this year by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the group canceled the rest of their tour after Taylor Hawkins, the group’s former drummer, died at the age of 50. That tour included a stop in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 3, 2022.

Previously, that same concert was supposed to be held at Huntington Bank Stadium. However, hours after the concert’s announcement, the concert at Huntington Bank Stadium was canceled due to a disagreement between the band and venue over COVID-19 safety measures.

