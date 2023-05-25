Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College searches for new president

The search for the next president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC ) has been narrowed down to two candidates, a news release from FDLTCC said.

Anita Hanson, who’s been the college’s acting president since November, and Kimberly Spoor, the college’s dean of education, were suggested by a search advisory committee made up of students, faculty, staff and community leaders. Both candidates are set to make campus visits between May 30 and 31.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State College and Universities is scheduled to consider recommendations at a June 21 meeting. The new president will start at FDLTCC on July 1, according to the news release.

Details about each candidate and the process for feedback can be found on FDLTCC’s website.