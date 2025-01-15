Flying with a firearm in a carry-on is not allowed, yet MSP TSA says dozens of attempts were caught in 2024

Flying with a firearm is allowed under specific conditions — namely that the guns must be unloaded and in a checked bag plus declared at the airline luggage counter.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags, but according to a Wednesday press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), TSA officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) found a firearm during security screenings 52 times in 2024.

This is one less instance than in 2023, but a proportionally lower number because TSA says there was an 8.3% increase in travelers at MSP in 2024 compared to 2023.

Nationwide, TSA officers discovered 6,678 firearms in 2024, down from the record-setting 6,737 firearms detected in 2023. Of all TSA-found firearms in 2024, 94% of them were loaded; however, unloaded firearms in checked bags are also not allowed.

In 2024 at MSP, TSA officers detected one firearm per 279,790 travelers, a much lower detection rate than the nationwide rate of one firearm per 135,383 travelers.

TSA officers must contact local law enforcement when they find a firearm during security screenings. Law enforcement can cite or arrest passengers who bring firearms through security, depending on local laws.

“When individuals bring firearms to our checkpoints, they are introducing a risk to everyone in the area. These incidents also slow down the checkpoint screening process for other travelers because when a firearm is detected, all activity in the lane comes to a complete halt until police arrive. Unloaded firearms can be packed with checked baggage and declared to the airline,” Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson said in a statement.

Passengers will also be fined by TSA — up to $15,000 — and lose TSA Pre-Check eligibility for five years for going through security with a firearm. TSA may also do enhanced screening with the passenger and their bags.

You can learn more about how to properly travel with a firearm HERE.