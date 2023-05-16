Flooding on Minnesota River causes portions of Carver, Scott County highways to close

Authorities say Jonathan Carver Parkway and Highway 11 in Carver County and Highway 9 in Scott County have closed Tuesday morning due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

Originally, the stretch of roadway was supposed to close early Tuesday afternoon, however, county officials decided to close the roadway ahead of the morning rush.

A news release from Carver County officials says drivers won’t be able to travel south on Highway 11 to Jordan.

Drivers are encouraged to us alternate river crossings.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 93 is closed south of Henderson. In addition, Highway 41 from Chaska’s river bridge is closed for construction.

County officials did not share when the highway is expected to reopen.