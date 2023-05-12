Flood barriers coming down as water recedes in Stillwater

As flooding subsides, barriers on the St. Croix River in Stillwater are coming down.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski praised city workers and their work to put sandbags and a temporary levee up to keep the river from further flooding.

“This year, it really went off without a hitch. Everyone did a really good job, and I’m super proud of our public works team because, as you know, we had an epic winter as well. It was back-to-back snow storms.”

He said that clean-up should be finished in a few days.

Additionally, the Lift Bridge will reopen Monday, with the Bridge Lift and Loop Trail reopening May 19.

Less than two weeks ago, Stillwater saw its sixth-highest river crest on record at 90 feet.