Flash, boom rattles Beltrami County and neighboring counties

Boom in Beltrami County

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a loud boom shook a large part of Bemidji and much of the neighboring areas Monday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, reports came in around 6:40 p.m. of a loud explosion after a bright blue and white flash in the sky.

After looking at power substations and transformers, authorities shared the incident on social media, saying they then learned the flash was heard and the boom was heard over not only much of southern Beltrami County, but also neighboring counties.

There is speculation from the Sheriff’s Office that a meteor passed over, but they are still investigating what caused the flash and noise. They add they’ll be following up with agencies and offices on Tuesday. However, unless there’s a significant discovery or evidence found, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t anticipate providing any other updates on the incident.