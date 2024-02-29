Flanagan to share legislation targeting discrimination against housing voucher recipients

Minnesota’s lieutenant governor and several other state leaders are taking aim at discrimination against Minnesotans who receive financial help to pay for housing.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and others are scheduled to discuss new legislation that would outlaw discrimination against housing voucher recipients during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Section 8 and other housing voucher programs pay a portion of a recipient’s rent directly to the property. Minnesotans have to fall within certain income levels to be eligible for the assistance.

Flanagan and other advocates are expected to discuss what prompted the crafting of the legislation and provide other details during Thursday’s event.

Check back for a stream and for updates.