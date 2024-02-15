Flanagan to highlight Minnesota’s free college tuition program

State leaders are scheduled to gather Thursday afternoon to highlight a program that will provide pathways to free college tuition for some Minnesotans.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and state education officials are set to visit a local college to encourage students to apply for the North Star Promise Scholarship program.

While the program doesn’t officially start until the fall of 2024, the state estimates it will help as many as 20,000 students afford higher education in the first year.

Legislation creating the program was approved by state lawmakers last year and is focused on covering the remainder of tuition and fees after students receive other scholarships, grants, stipends and waivers. To be eligible, Minnesotans have to have a family-adjusted gross income below $80,000, and all state, public and tribal institutions are eligible under the program.

Thursday’s event comes during Career and Technical Education Month.

