Flanagan picked to chair Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association

Days after Gov. Tim Walz was chosen to head up the Democratic Governors Association, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has been chosen to lead her corresponding national party committee.

The Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association announced Flanagan’s selection as its chairperson on Tuesday, making her the first Native woman to lead a national party committee. She’s already the highest-ranking elected Native woman in the country.

She takes over the role from Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The role will give Flanagan more of a national spotlight during an election year, something Walz will get in his new role as well.

Their selections come after Minnesota enacted several pieces of legislation — including abortion protections, a paid family and medical leave program, free school lunches and protections for transgender individuals — prioritized by Democrats with the DFL in control of the state House, Senate and governor’s office.

Flanagan said she’s “thrilled” by her selection and referenced her party’s accomplishments in Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to be elected chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association ahead of a crucial election year where our work to elect Democratic leaders will be more important than ever,” Flanagan said in a prepared statement. “This past year in Minnesota, we showed the country that we can – and must – dream big. With a small majority, we made the sweeping, overdue changes that voters wanted. Now, I’m excited to work with my fellow Lieutenant Governors and voters across the country to deliver on this work nationwide, from protecting access to abortion to creating good-paying jobs. As the first Native woman to serve as a national party committee chair, I am committed to inclusion and helping elect leaders who represent the diversity and strength of our country.”