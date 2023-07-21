Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in memorium of Rep. Endsley

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order on Friday to lower the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin flag to half-staff in honor of former State Representative Michael Endsley, who recently died.

Executive Order No. 207 says Rep. Endsley died on July 13 at 61 years old.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share our deepest condolences with Andrew, Katie, Beverly, Michelle, and the entire Endsley family on Michael’s passing. He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed.” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Endsley first joined the Wisconsin State Assemble in 2010, representing Wisconsin’s 26th Assembly District. He chaired the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee as well as serving as vice-chair for the Jobs, Economy, and Small Business and Small Business Development Committees, the order added.

Memorial services for Rep. Endsley are on Saturday, July 22, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.