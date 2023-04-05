First spring case of bird flu confirmed at Raptor Center

After a few-month break, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has returned.

Tuesday, The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota confirmed its first case of the bird flu since January.

Officials say the adult female red-tailed haw was admitted to the center’s hospital on March 25 and was tested for HPAI. Unfortunately, the bird died overnight and the test later came back positive for the bird flu.

Last year, The Raptor Center cared for more than 200 HPAI-positive birds, officials say; only one survived.

According to The Raptor Center, the virus is very deadly in eagles, hawks, owls, vultures and falcons, and many more cases are expected again this spring.

The Center is asking anyone who finds a raptor in need to call it at 612-624-4745 before interacting with it.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health also confirmed HPAI in Le Sueur County this week.