First public hearing on Minneapolis 2024 city budget to be held Wednesday night

The first of three public hearings on Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s recommended 2024 City Budget will be held Wednesday night.

The hearings are all set to happen at Minneapolis City Hall, which is at 350 S. Fifth Street inside room #317 during the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

Truth in Taxation hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:05 p.m.

The proposed 2024 budget for the city is $1.8 billion with a proposed tax levy of 6.2%.

The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote on adopting the budget on Tuesday, Dec. 5. after the Truth in Taxation hearing.

Officials say the council has already started reviewing the 2024 budget, which is the second year of the biennial budget cycle.

More on the budget can be found here.

Information on how to participate in public hearings can be found here.